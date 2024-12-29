3 People, Including Singaporean Couple, Passed Away in Tragic Kuala Lumpur Highway Car Crash

A Singaporean couple died in a tragic car accident while traveling on a highway to Kuala Lumpur. On December 28, the couple's family members reported that the couple was travelling in a limousine cab which collided with the back of a chemical trailer truck, killing both the driver and the passengers on December 22.

Edmund Ang, 72, and Catharine Ng, 70, were headed to spend the Christmas holiday with Ng's nephew's family, who preferred to be called Teo. Edmund Ang had retired from a lengthy career in the information technology (IT) sector, having worked for IBM and Oracle. While his wife was a home baker.

Christmas plans turn tragic

Christopher Ang, 36, the couple's youngest son and a lawyer, described the trip as "nothing out of the ordinary" and said it was a typical one that his parents had taken numerous times. After taking a plane to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the couple would reserve a limousine taxi there.

Things came to their notice when Teo, 50, went to the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur to see how the couple was doing after he had not heard from them on December 23. Surprisingly, there was no record of them at the hotel. Following this, he called Ang's phone and it was received by a police inspector from Serdang police station.

Investigations are still ongoing

The police informed Teo that his aunt and uncle were in the hospital, However, later he discovered that they had passed away. To begin the process of repatriating the dead, he then had to identify the bodies, make police statement, and communicate with the Singaporean mission in Malaysia.

Teo told The Straits Times, "It was a shock... It was supposed to have been a pleasant Christmas vacation, but it turned out very differently." He added that the authorities who assisted were "very responsive" and helpful.

According to Teo, the authorities are still investigating the tragic accident and the forensics from the Malaysian police revealed that the limousine taxi driver was travelling at high speed. He said that the family will be given the outcome of the investigations in the next three to six months.

The publication reported that the cremation ceremony will take place on December 30.