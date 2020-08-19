Three people got slightly injured after a local train got derailed on Wednesday in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, Trenord, the rail company, which operates the line mentioned.

The only passenger traveling on the train was provided first aid on the site but then got transported to a hospital for precaution, a statement by Trenord stated, adding that the driver and the conductor suffered mild injuries too.

Train Derailed in Italy

The line connects Milan and the Lake Como and crosses a rich, industrial area known as Brianza, northeast of Italy's financial capital.

The accident left three carriages derailed close to the station of the small town of Carnate, the statement said. The cause of the accident was being investigated, it added.

(With agency inputs)