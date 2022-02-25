3 Ex-Police Officers Found Guilty of Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights; 'Not Justice', Says Brother

A federal jury in Minnesota has found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was choked to death by the police in May 2020. However, Floyd's brother has called the jury's move just accountability, not justice, stressing that he can never get George back.

Police officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane had deprived Floyd of his civil rights by showing deliberate indifference to his medical needs as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd for more than 9 minutes leading to his death, found 12 jurors, reported CNN.

Thao and Kueng were also found guilty of an additional charge for failing to intervene to stop Chauvin. While Lane did not face the additional charge as he testified that he had asked Chauvin twice to reposition Floyd. But at both times Lane was denied.

Violating a Person's Civil Rights is Punishable

The US Department of Justice maintains that violating a person's civil rights is punishable. A variety of imprisonments are authorised which even lead to life term imprisonment or the death penalty. But the punishment depends upon the circumstances of the crime and resulting injuries.

However, according to the federal sentencing guidelines, the officers could receive a lesser sentence.

Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said: "This is just accountability, it can never be justice because I can never get George back."

Currently, the three policemen remain free on bond. The officers are expected to start pre-sentencing proceedings next week.

Chauvin Had Pressed Floyd's knee for 9 Minutes

The charges against the policemen stemmed from the officers' action as Chauvin with his knee had pressed Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes while George was handcuffed and pleading that he could not breathe. As Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd despite the latter's resistance it led to Geoge's death.

The action was filmed and went viral triggering larger protests in the US against the black people under the banner of black lives matter.

Last spring, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death in a state trial. Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

Currently, the three policemen Lane, Kueng and Thao are expected to face a state trial in June over the charges of aiding and abetting the killing. However, the policemen have pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Floyd's legal on Thursday in a statement said, "We hope, and we expect, that these officers will once again be held accountable for their lack of humanity."