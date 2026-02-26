28-Year-Old Malaysian Man Arrested in Singapore After Over 1,000 Packs of Smuggled Cigarettes Found Hidden in Car

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers literally tore off the rear bumper of a car registered in Malaysia, but for a legitimate reason, during checks at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a social media video, ICA officers were seen removing the rear bumper of a white Nissan saloon car, exposing cartons of cigarettes that look to be of a Chinese brand.

Additional cartons and loose packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered in the car's various compartments, including under the bonnet, as officers carried out their inspections.

More than 200 cartons and 1,000 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found by search and examination officers after the Malaysia-registered vehicle was sent for additional inspections, according to ICA.

A 28-year-old male Malaysian car driver was arrested, and the case was referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

According to the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act, it is illegal to purchase, sell, transport, possess, or deal with duty-unpaid goods.

Offenders may face a maximum fine of 40 times the amount of duty they evaded, a maximum jail sentence of six years, or both.

Proceeds from the sale of duty-unpaid goods and vehicles used in these offenses may also be forfeited.