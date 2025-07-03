27-Year-Old Singaporean Man Arrested for Housebreaking and Theft

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Singapore for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release on Wednesday, July 2, and said that they were informed about a case of housebreaking and theft at a renovation company along Changi Road on June 28. Reportedly, two bottles of liquor valued at about S$300 were stolen.

SPF stated, "Through ground enquires and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on July 1."

The man will be charged in court on Thursday, July 3, with the offence of housebreaking and theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871. The offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine.