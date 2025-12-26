Singapore: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Alleged Loan Shark Harassment in Choa Chu Kang

Singapore police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a case of suspected loan shark harassment involving graffiti vandalism at a residential block in Choa Chu Kang.

The incident occurred on December 18 at about 5.45 pm, when the police were alerted to loan shark-related graffiti found scribbled on a wall beside a residential unit along Choa Chu Kang Street 62. The markings are believed to have been used as a form of intimidation linked to illegal moneylending activities.

Following investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the suspect with the help of images captured by police cameras. He was subsequently arrested on December 23. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases of loan shark harassment across the island.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, loan shark harassment carries a penalty of a fine ranging from S$5,000 to S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

In a statement, the police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance towards loan shark harassment, warning that those who vandalise property and disrupt public safety, peace and security will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are also advised to avoid any involvement with loan sharks and not to assist them in any manner. Anyone who suspects or has information about loansharking activities is urged to contact the police by calling 999.