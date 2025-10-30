27 Singaporeans, 7 Malaysians Linked to Organized Crime Group Running Scam Operations in Cambodia

A joint operation between the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Cambodian National Police (CNP) has uncovered a large-scale organized criminal group (OCG) behind government official impersonation scams that targeted victims in Singapore, resulting in losses estimated at more than S$41 million.

The operation, carried out on September 9, 2025, targeted a scam compound in Phnom Penh believed to be operated by the syndicate. The OCG is suspected to be responsible for at least 438 reported scam cases involving victims in Singapore.

Following the initial crackdown, 15 individuals — comprising 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Filipino — were arrested in Singapore and charged in court on September 11 and 12 for allegedly being members of a locally-linked OCG.

Subsequent investigations, supported by evidence gathered in Cambodia, led the SPF to identify 34 additional suspects — 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians — believed to have operated from the same scam compound in Phnom Penh. The photos and details of these suspects have been made available in an annex released by the SPF.

All 34 suspects are currently outside Singapore. Warrants of arrest have been issued against them, and the SPF is working with foreign law enforcement agencies and INTERPOL to locate and apprehend them. INTERPOL Red Notices will also be issued for their arrest.

The SPF said investigations into the syndicate are ongoing. It reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing criminals who target Singaporeans, regardless of where they operate from.

"The SPF will spare no effort to pursue criminals who base their operations locally or overseas and target Singapore. We will work closely with foreign law enforcement agencies to bring them to justice," the police said in a statement.

Members of the public with information on the suspects' whereabouts are urged to contact the SPF Hotline at 1800-255-0000 (or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers) or submit details online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. The police assured that all information will be kept strictly confidential.