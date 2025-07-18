26-Year-Old Singaporean Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft at Marsiling Road

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Singapore police for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of motor vehicle.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a report that a motorcycle parked at a multi-storey carpark along Marsiling Road was purportedly stolen on July 15 at about 7.48 am.

However, the motorcycle was later found abandoned outside the multi-storey carpark.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day," said SPF.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday, July 17, with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years in prison and a fine.

The police advised all motorcycle owners to adopt a few prevention measures, including installing anti-theft alarm system, using additional locking devices, etc. to ensure that such thefts can be avoided.