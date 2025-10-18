26-Year-Old Man Nabbed Following Chinatown Accident; Singapore Officers Seize Vape

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody for driving while under the influence of intoxicating substances following an accident in Chinatown on Thursday evening, October 16.

According to the police, the accident on New Bridge Road was reported to them at approximately 6:20 p.m. that day. There were no reported casualties, and it involved two cars.

The police added that the 26-year-old was found in possession of two liquid pods and an e-vaporizer. The Health Sciences Authority will be notified of the vape-related offense.

A black car with its boot open is seen parked between the second and third rightmost lanes on the six-lane road in images and videos of the collision that have been posted online.

At least five police cars are parked around the car, and a few police officers can be seen encircling it.

Additionally, a man is seen being escorted by police with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

The investigations are still going on.