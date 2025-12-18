26 Motorists to be Charged with Drink Driving After Police Enforcement Checks in Singapore

A total of 26 motorists will be charged in court on Thursday, December 18, for drink-driving offences after failing breathalyser tests during police enforcement operations conducted between July and November this year.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the motorists, aged between 21 and 61, were arrested at various locations across the island following roadside checks.

Two of the accused are repeat offenders, while three others will face an additional charge for leaving their vehicles in a manner that caused undue inconvenience to other road users.

The police said the two repeat offenders, aged 34 and 51, were stopped for checks on July 12 and October 25 respectively and were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both men had previously been convicted of drink-driving offences. As repeat offenders, they will be charged under provisions of the Road Traffic Act that carry mandatory jail sentences if convicted.

Separately, three men aged between 21 and 34 will face additional charges after they were found to have left their vehicles stationary along Bukit Timah Road, Sengkang Central and Corporation Road.

Investigations revealed that the motorists had allegedly consumed alcohol before driving and later fell asleep behind the wheel, causing obstruction and posing potential danger to other road users. They will be charged with drink driving as well as leaving a vehicle in a position causing undue inconvenience.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol face a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. For repeat offenders, penalties are stiffer, with fines between S$5,000 and S$20,000 and jail terms of up to two years. Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Motorists convicted of leaving a vehicle in a manner that causes undue inconvenience can be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat convictions carry higher penalties, including fines of up to S$5,000 and jail terms of up to six months.

The police stressed that drink driving is a dangerous and irresponsible act and said firm action will continue to be taken against offenders.

Members of the public were advised not to drive if they intend to consume alcohol and to consider safer alternatives such as taxis, private-hire vehicles, public transport, valet services or appointing a designated driver. Motorists were also reminded to comply with traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users.