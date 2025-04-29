24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Loanshark Harassment in Singapore

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday, April 28, for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and stated that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment on Sunday, 27 April, at about 3.30 am. The incident took place at a residential unit along North Bridge Road, where the main gate and door of the residential unit were splashed with red paint.

The SPF said, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Central Police Division and Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on 28 April."

"The man will be charged in court on 29 April 2025 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5000 and $50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes," the statement added.

Loan shark harassment is not tolerated by Singaporean police. Those who willfully damage property, annoy others, or interfere with public safety and security will face harsh legal consequences.

The police have advised the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. If members of the public suspect or know someone who may be involved in loansharking, they can contact the police at '999'.