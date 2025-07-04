24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Loan Shark Harassment Case in Singapore

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Singapore Police Force (SPF) for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

On Thursday, July 3, the SPF said in a press release that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Bedok North Road on June 30. Reportedly, the main gate and door of the residence were splashed with food sauce.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 2 days. Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment. One mobile phone was seized as case exhibit," stated SPF.

On Friday, July 4, the man will face charges under the Moneylenders Act of 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

The police warned that they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who willfully damage property, annoy others, or interfere with public safety, peace, or security will face harsh legal consequences.