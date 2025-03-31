24 Pedestrians Fined in Singapore for Crossing Road at Red Light Signal

Twenty-four pedestrians, aged between 20 and 70, have received summonses for ignoring the red light at pedestrian crossings. From March 17 to 21, enforcement activities took place around the island.

The Traffic Police (TP) told The Straits Times on March 28 that the number of accidents involving pedestrians who jaywalked increased by 23% from 288 cases in 2023 to 353 cases in 2024.

A Facebook post on the Use Your RoadSense page on March 24 featured pictures of multiple pedestrians being stopped by TP.

According to TP, anybody who put themselves or others in danger by crossing at a red light will face enforcement action.

The post read, "These measures also protect drivers, who may be forced into sudden stops or evasive actions due to unsafe pedestrian behaviour."

A S$50 fine will be imposed on anyone found guilty of disregarding the red-light signal at a pedestrian crossing.

According to data provided by TP in February, speeding was a factor in one-third of all fatal crashes in 2024, when traffic fatalities and injuries hit a five-year high.

The number of fatal traffic-related incidents increased from 136 in 2023 to 142 in 2024.

Injuries from these incidents also increased, going from 8,941 in 2023 to 9,302 in 2024.