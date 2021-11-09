23-Year-Old Former Ole Miss Student 'Pulled Apart' From Brother in Crowd Identified as the 8th Victim of Astroworld Tragedy

A 23-year-old former Ole Miss student who attended Travis Scott's concert with her brother is identified as the eighth victim of the Astroworld tragedy. The crowd at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas "began to compress" towards the stage in a surge during Scott's performance causing a stampede that killed 8 and injured hundreds. The stampede claimed victims as young as 14 and 16 years old while a 9-year-old is reported to be in a coma.

Madison Dubiski, of Cypress, attended the concert with her younger brother Ty in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 5 night. According to Houston Chronicle, Dubiski was separated from her brother and sucked into the crowd as the mayhem unfolded. They were physically pulled apart in the crowd as Ty tried to hold her but failed.

Who was Madison Dubiski?

A former student at the University of Mississippi, Dubiski worked in advertising and marketing. She attended Cy-Fair High School, where she was a Varsity cheerleader. Her brother, Ty also graduated from Cy-Fair in 2019. "She was super bright, uplifting and just an all-around sweet girl," a former classmate of Dubiski told the Houston Chronicle. The classmate added that Dubiski "was definitely one of the 'too glam to give a damn!' kind of girls'."

"I'm not really sure how life will continue without her," Dubiski's best friend wrote in a Facebook post. "I still cannot wrap my head around this tragedy or accept the fact that she is gone. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time."

A 9-year-old boy, after being trampled at the stampede is in a medically induced coma. Two high school students, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl also lost their lives at the concert. Two best friends, aged 21 and 20, who were celebrating the latter's 21st birthday at the concert together also died in the stampede.

Drake issued statement on Astroworld tragedy

Rapper Drake, who joined Travis Scott at the stage on the fateful night, issued his first public remark on the unfortunate tragedy. "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 9. "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can," he added.