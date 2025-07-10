22-Year-Old Man Nabbed for Motor Vehicle Theft in Singapore

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, July 9, for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of motor vehicle.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press release that they received a report on July 6 that a motorcycle parked at 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1 had purportedly been stolen at about 10.35 pm.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on July 9. The victim's motorcycle was subsequently recovered," said SPF.

The man will be charged on Friday, July 11, in court with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871. The offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine.

The police advised all motorcycle owners to adopt a few prevention measures, including installing anti-theft alarm system, using additional locking devices, etc. to ensure that such thefts can be avoided.