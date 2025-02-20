21 Singapore Motorists, including 68-Year-Old Man Who Drove Against Traffic, to be Charged with Drink Driving

Twenty-one drivers between the ages of 31 and 68 are anticipated to face charges on Thursday, February 20, related to drunk driving.

The police said on Wednesday, February 19, that they were taken into custody between July 2024 and February 2025 after failing breathalyzer tests during enforcement checks.

One of the drivers is also facing an additional allegation of driving without due care or reasonable consideration, while three of the drivers are repeat offenders.

On August 20, 2024, the 68-year-old guy was observed driving against the flow of traffic when he entered a parking lot near Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

He reversed his car and climbed the kerb on the right side of the road since he couldn't get into the parking lot through the gantry.

On July 6, 2024, and December 14, 2024, respectively, the other two male repeat offenders, ages 42 and 41, were discovered operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Both men had prior convictions for the same crime. The guys will be sentenced to obligatory jail time if convicted once more.

A fine of up to $10,000, a jail sentence of up to 12 months, or both could be imposed on first-time drunk driving offenders.

First-time offenders who are found guilty of driving without due care or reasonable consideration face a maximum fine of $1,500, a maximum prison sentence of six months, or both.

According to police statistics, during the first nine months of 2024, 123 incidents involving drunk drivers resulted in 10 fatalities, and during the same time period, 1,260 persons were detained for driving under the influence. There are currently no available later statistics.