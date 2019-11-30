Apple was once the pioneer in the smartphone industry. The original iPhone 2G was nothing less than the stuff of fantasy back in the day. And with each iteration of the iPhone, Apple kept pushing the envelope further and further, disrupting the smartphone world with features that made it stand out from the rest.

But, it seems that Apple has lost its mojo ever since. The iPhone maker is increasingly becoming more conservative when it comes to making radical design changes and seems to be taking the philosophy of "if it ain't broken, don't fix it" a bit too seriously. However all that is set to change very soon and we might get to see the Apple that we were used to seeing in the past with the introduction of the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

Although the iPhone has indeed come a long way since the revolution that was the original iPhone, especially in terms of its camera performance and battery endurance, but there is still a lot left to be desired. Sure, the iPhone sales are still not that bad, all thanks to the more affordable iPhone XR and now the iPhone 11, but fans of the Steve Jobs ideology still complain about the lack of innovation and excitement in Apple's newer iPhones.

Apple needs to up its game

The competition back in 2009 just couldn't quite keep up with Apple's innovation. However a decade later, things have changed in 2019 and it almost seems like the iPhones' competitors are outdoing the iPhones in some respects - think of the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

It's high time Apple did something about this, failing which it won't be surprising to see Apple meet the same fate as other great companies from the past. In simpler terms, Apple could be on its way to becoming the next Nokia. However, despite all the conspiracy theories, Apple could still make a comeback to its original ways and get us Steve Jobs fans excited once again with the iPhone 12.

5G will be a key selling point for high-end smartphones in 2020

Apple has a chance to make up for what it didn't with this year's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with next year's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The competition has moved up to OLED displays with 90Hz screen refresh rate and even 120Hz displays with almost 100 per cent screen-to-body ratios, pop-up cameras, punch hole cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors and for those who are into it, making the phones foldable.

Although, Apple may not see the pop-up camera as practical enough and a foldable iPhone seems a bit too far outstretched, but to keep up with the competition at least, Apple might add 90Hz or 120Hz displays, perhaps even hide the FaceID tech under the display, which again seems a little far fetched, but they can make the notch smaller at least.

And yes, not to forget 5G. Despite its limited infrastructure, 5G will be a driving force for smartphone sales in 2020, so Apple will include 5G capability in the iPhone 12 series, as confirmed by a lot of reports.

2020 iPhones will come with different display sizes

The list of our expectations can go on and on, but Apple will surely take the route of practicality over novelty, something which it has always done. Early rumours suggest that the next Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max might include a fourth camera lens, and Apple could up the RAM on these two, to a respectable 6GB which combined with Apple's A14 chipset will most certainly throw the competition out of the ring.

The latest reports doing the rounds suggest that Apple might shake up the screen sizes on the next iPhones. They can range from 5.4-inch all the way up to 6.7-inch. In all probability, the iPhone 12 Pro will sport the 5.4-inch display, which is a downgrade from the 5.8-inch panel on the iPhone 11 Pro, while the iPhone 12 will retain the 6.1-inch of the iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get bigger with a 6.7-inch display.

The reports also claim that Apple is sourcing the displays for the iPhone 12 series from Samsung and that all the displays, including that on the iPhone 11 successor will employ OLED technology. Whether Apple chooses to have OLED displays on all the three iPhone 12 models remains to be seen, but it too is a welcome change since the low-res LCD panel on the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 was perhaps the biggest downer in the otherwise great overall package.

Then there's the iPhone SE 2

And if all this does not get you excited, then we have the news of a possible iPhone SE 2 launch in early 2020. The so-called iPhone SE 2, will look just like the iPhone 8 externally but will pack the uber-powerful A13 chipset and 3GB of RAM with an improved 12MP camera and perhaps retain the much loved boxy, flat-edge design from the iPhone SE.

If all the reports and rumors turn out to be true, Apple is surely heading in the right direction with the 2020 iPhones and it will surely help boost the iPhone sales and build the excitement all over again. For the time being, we cannot wait for the many concepts and rumours to build up the hype that makes the iPhone launches all that exciting.