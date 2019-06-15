Apple has reportedly listed new devices, designated as "portable computers" in an online database. This means that the Cupertino tech company might release more unannounced MacBook models sometime this year.

According to MacRumors, the Apple has registered seven unannounced MacBook models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. The models, with numbers A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251, all point to "portable personal computers of the brand "Apple"," French-speaking site ConsoMac noted.

What are these numbers for?

Apple hasn't specified what models these numbers refer to. They do not seem to correspond to the latest Apple MacBook models available. All that's mentioned in the listing is that they all run on macOS 10.14 (Mojave), and that each specific model listed will have specific spare parts made available for them.

MacRumors noted a few possibilities in line with the product registration. One of the models listed could be a update to the 12-inch MacBook, which was last refreshed in June 2017. It's likely that Apple will update this MacBook and give it a speed bump thanks to new Intel processors.

One of these models numbers could also correspond to the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. This MBP model is said to come with an all-new design, and might feature an OLED panel made by Samsung Display. It might be released later this year, given that the MacBook Pro was given a refresh very recently. Since Apple normally hosts Mac events in October, fans can expect it to be announced there.

The MacBook Air, on the other hand, may or may not see a spec bump this year considering its recent October 2018 refresh.

Eurasian Economic Commission

The EEC is an organization that requires companies like Apple to register their new and upcoming encrypted devices before they could be allowed to sell them in the Eurasian market, specifically in Armenia, Belarus, Russia, and other countries which are a part of Eurasia, iPhoneHacks noted.

Previous listings Apple made on the EEC database always led to its devices and products to the territories mentioned. This new listing indicates that Apple is planning to sell these unreleased devices to these territories as well.

