200 Russian Paratroopers Killed; Ukraine's Missile Strikes Hit Russian Troops Headquarter In Occupied Luhansk's Kadiivka City

Nearly 200 Russian paratroopers were killed as Ukraine's missile hit their headquarters in occupied Lushank's Kadiivka city, according to a local leader.

Luhansk governor, Serhiy Gaidai claimed that Russian troops were killed last night during the missile strike.

'The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit battlements in seized Kadiiva, over 200 Russian paratroopers were killed,' Gaidai stated on Twitter.

On Facebook, he said, "Ukrainian military demolished the base of the Russians they outfitted at the hotel 'Donbass' in the temporarily controlled Kadiivka, Luhansk region."

Russian forces control territory along Ukraine's Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts, while the conflict has settled into a war of attrition in the eastern Donbas region, which comprises the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, according to Daily Mail.

In the early hours of Friday, explosions were also audible in the southern city of Mykolaiv, a crucial area of conflict as Russian forces attempt to advance further west down the coast to shut off Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim claimed there was no immediate explanation for the explosions and added that two adjacent towns had been shelled. There were no casualty reports.

The Ukrainian military claimed that its forces had stopped Russian attacks on the eastern Donetsk area towns of Bakhmut and Soledar and hit ammunition storage facilities and hostile personnel in the southern Kherson region.

More to follow