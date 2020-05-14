A video of a herd of 200 goats storming into the neighborhood of San Jose, California, has left people adhering to social distancing norms in shock. The video was posted by a resident of San Jose, Zach Roelands, who shared it with the caption: "The craziest thing to happen all quarantine."

On Twitter, the video has been viewed 3.7m times, shared more than 102K times, and retweeted 24.8K times making it viral on social media platforms. According to USA Today, every year the goats are cordoned off on a hill for two to three days. This is done to clear the dead grass to prevent accidental fires. However, according to Roelands, the goats managed to jump the enclosure in the hills and stormed the streets.

Fences, lawns, gardens damaged

It is said that the goats damaged the fences and started eating the plants as they passed through every yard. It can be seen in the video that the goats are destroying the manicured lawns while munching on flowers. As the goats were in large numbers, the residents stood there and watched their lawns being "cleared".

"I'm dead with tears of joy skull and crossbones. When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street," Zach Roelands wrote while sharing the video.

The Guardian reported that after a few minutes of storming into the San Jose neighborhood, the goats were controlled and taken back to the enclosure in the hills. Explaining the situation after the goats were taken away, Roelands said that residents spent at least an hour cleaning the poop left behind by the goats.

Twitter reaction to viral video

Reacting to the video, one of the Twitter users said, "All I really want to know is if they ate your grass and saved you the work of mowing the lawn for the week." To this question, "Nope they ate all the plants and pooped all over the grass. You know, more fertilizer so I'll have to mow it twice as often," Roelands answered.

It is said that the residents sometimes hire a small number of goats to tend their lawns and to keep it weed-free. But this time, it was a disaster as more than tending there was damage done by the goats to the lawns and gardens.