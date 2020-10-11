At least 20 died in Bangkok after a freight train collided with a tour bus. Dozens more have been injured, officials said.

The mishap took place next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, around 50 kilometres east of Thailand's capital, the Bangkok Post said. The bus passengers were travelling to a temple to attend a ceremony marking the end of Buddhist Lent.

Police said the bus was on the track when the train came in, causing the accident. The railway crossing was unmanned, they said.

The number of casualties and injured is expected to rise, officials said.

The bus was overturned on its side in the impact of the crash and its top was ripped off, eyewitnesses said. Bodies were lying around, entangled in debris, and people's belongings were scattered around, the added.

Deadly accidents are common in Thailand, the Post added, noting the country has some of the world's most lethal roads. The report noted that the country has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world according to the World Health Organization.

(More details Awaited)