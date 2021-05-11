2-Year-Old Girl Slapped in the Face with a Suitcase in Random Attack in NYC

A 2-year-old girl child who was being taken for a walk in lower Manhattan by his mother on Monday night was slapped on the face with a suitcase by an unhinged man in an unprovoked random attack in New York City.

The toddler who held her mother's hand while he was walking near the corner of Bowery and Stanton Street was attacked at around 6:25 pm, according to the NYPD.

The little girl suffered from a small laceration on his face and was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the police department revealed.

The suspect, who is a 30-year-old man, was taken into custody by the cops and is currently being held at the Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation and questioning.

The girl's father spoke out against the mindless act perpetuated against his daughter saying there's no justification in hitting a baby. ''Attacking my child – there's no justification," he told the NY Post and continued, ''Hit me, I can fight back, my daughter can't.''

The man said he returned to his lower Manhattan apartment only recently after his family spent time in their hometown in Brazil to escape the pandemic and the growing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city.

''We're back two months and look at what happens. There's no reason for that to be happening to my kid,'' the distraught father said about the random attack.

The NYPD revealed they will file charges against the man after interrogation and will be produced to the court this week. The identity of the attacker is not revealed by the police department.

Random attacks against people going out for walks is rising in NYC but this is noticeably the first time a baby was hit for no logical reason. Outsiders, especially Asian-Americans are being targeted by rouges and are being blamed for spreading Covid-19 not only in the United States but around the world.

Just recently, a black man brutally thrashed a Chinese-American inside his own store by dragging him and punched him in the face several times which led to him having 14 stiches across his cheek.