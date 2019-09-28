A two-year-old Russian girl born with a deformed skull has been rejected admission by a nursery as they claimed that the child will scare other children at school in Bashkortostan, a federal region.

Sofya Zakharova, who is just two years old, lives with her parents Svetlana and Rasul at her grandparent's place in the village of Alatany. The fingers and toes of the child are also fused together.

Experts have warned that if she does not mix with children then her growth will be affected. But the doctors have been delaying the operation which is required to give her a normal life.

Educational psychologist Ekaterina Belan stated that the child needs to get the experience of interaction as soon as possible for her to cope up with her growing years.

"The sooner she gets the experience of interactions, the easier it will be for her to cope with the conditions in which she lives and grows," Belan said.

According to her mother, she was told that the minor needs to get operated first then only she will be allowed to a nursery, as quoted by the Metro UK.

"First, you need to arrange an operation to she can go to nursery school like an ordinary child," Svetlana told Metro UK.

See video here.

The couple who are currently living with their daughter at their parent's house which has not got the basic facilities of water and heating was helped by a local charity called Rainbow of Goodness.

But the efforts went in vain as the school refused to give her admission despite the intervention of the welfare group.

Moreover, the doctors have been delaying the operation of the child which has raised many questions after it came to the light due to the charity.

Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, has stated that there will be a legal assessment on the matter which according to him violates the child and her parents.

"I understand that if it were not for the intervention of the charitable foundation, there would have been no meetings on this and no relocation. It's already clear that the rights of the child and parents are violated, and there will now be an appropriate legal assessment," Khabirov was quoted by Metro UK.

Prosecutors have started their investigation into the matter to find out why the operation has been delayed and the reason behind the nursery refusing her.