2 Women Arrested in Singapore for Loanshark Harassment Activities

Two women, aged 20 and 24, were arrested on Tuesday, June 10, for their suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and said that they were informed about the case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 21 on June 7 June at about 10.40 pm. They added that the main gate of the residential unit was secured with a bicycle lock and a debtor's note was pasted on the gate.

SPF said, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the duo and arrested them on June 9 and 10. Two mobile phones and two red bicycle locks were seized as case exhibits."

On June 11, the duo will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment is punishable by a fine ranging from S$5000 to S$50,000, up to five years in prison, and up to six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," concluded SPF.

The police advised the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. In case they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities, they can call '999' for assistance.