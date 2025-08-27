2 Women Arrested for Loan Shark Harassment in Singapore

Two women, aged 30 and 33, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at two residential units located along Bendemeer Road on August 23 at about 2.15 pm. According to the authority, the main gates and doors of the units were splashed with black paint.

The officers from Central Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the two women with the help of follow-up investigations and images from police cameras and arrested them within one hour of the report.

SPF said, "Six cans of paint, two helmets, one scarf, one pair of gloves, one penknife and one marker were seized as case exhibits."

The two women will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.