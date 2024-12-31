2 Singaporean Hikers Rescued After Being Reported Missing on Langkawi Mountain

Two Singaporeans, who went missing in an attempt to reach the second-highest peak on Langkawi, have been found by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) after about 15 hours of their ascent.

Around midday on December 29, Wang Cheng Kang, 23, and Li Shuen Qi, 25, as they were known in the local media, started their walk at Mount Mat Cincang.

According to Bernama, Padang Matsirat Fire and Rescue Station chief, Senior Fire Officer II Mohammad Zaidi Md Lazim said his department received a call asking for help just before 10.30 pm on Sunday.

He said in a statement on Monday, December 30, "Upon arrival at the location, the fire brigade was informed that two male victims, aged 23 and 25, were lost...they started climbing the mountain at 12.02 pm and are believed to have gotten lost due to the darkness."

"The fire brigade who started searching for the two victims at 12.02 am last night later managed to find the victims at 2.48am," Lazim added.

He also said, "The operation, which involved 12 officers and personnel from the Padang Matsirat BBP and Langkawi BBP, ended at 4.51am."

A group of rescuers from the fire station, police, civil defense forces, and local tour operator Kembara Langkawi came together to find the missing climbers.

Shaiful Asraf, founder of Kembara Langkawi, told The Straits Times that the rescue team consisted of about 15 people.

The two climbers were discovered dozing off beside the walking trail about two hours above ground level, according to the local guide and hiking enthusiast.

Shaiful stated that they were unharmed and only experienced mild muscle cramps as a result of their efforts, but that they might have become disoriented because they lacked the necessary hiking aids, such as flashlights or lights.

According to Shaiful, it usually takes six to seven hours to climb and descend the 709-meter-high Mount Mat Cincang. He also mentioned that he has organized trekking tours for foreign visitors from a variety of locations, including Australia and Russia.

Shaiful suggested that anyone seeking excitement, particularly those who are novice hikers, hire a guide for their journey to Langkawi's highest peaks, including the 881-meter-tall Gunung Raya.