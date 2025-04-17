2 People Taken to Hospital after Taxi Lands on Car in Singapore's TPE Chain Collision Involving 7 Vehicles

Two people, including a 31-year-old woman and a 59-year-old cab driver, were taken to the hospital after a chain collision on the TPE on Wednesday, April 16. The collision happened in the direction of the SLE, following the Punggol Road exit.

The police said that they were alerted about the accident, involving four trucks, one cab and two cars, at approximately 11.05 am on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while a third person who was evaluated for minor injuries refused to be transferred to the hospital.

According to the authorities, both victims were conscious when they were brought to the hospital.

The photos that were shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Thursday, April 17, showed a white automobile and a red TransCab taxi positioned between two trucks. The white car has the cab balanced perilously on top of it. The taxi's boot and left rear door look crumpled, while the white car's bonnet is damaged and partially detached.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

The Straits Times reported that Taxi operator TransCab said that the driver was not transporting any passengers at the time of the accident.

A TransCab spokesperson told the publication, "We will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations by the authorities."

"We have been in contact with the driver's wife and are closely monitoring his condition. As of now, we understand that he is in stable condition," the spokesperson added.