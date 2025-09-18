2 Men Charged With Corruption for Allegedly Offering Sexual Favours to ICA Officer Over Social Visit Pass

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer allegedly received bribes from two men in the form of sexual acts in exchange for assistance with their application for a short-term visit pass.

On Thursday, September 18, Indian nationals Bharat, 21, and Arya Monu, 29, were each charged with corruption for allegedly providing sexual favors to Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, 55.

On February 18, 2023, Bharat allegedly provided the bribe in the form of a sexual act, and on December 24, 2022, Arya allegedly did the same.

Arya, who is currently out on $30,000 bail, is anticipated to enter a guilty plea on October 30, according to The Straits Times, and Bharat's pre-trial conference is scheduled for October 2.

The bribes were intended to be given to Kannan, an ICA inspector at the time, in exchange for assisting the two with their application for a short-term visit pass.

On September 11, he was given a 22-month prison sentence for allegedly accepting the sexual favors from the two as well as four other foreigners.

According to CNA, Kannan entered a guilty plea to three charges of corruption, all of which involved men. The remaining three charges were taken into consideration when he was sentenced.

An offender faces a maximum fine of S$100,000, a maximum jail sentence of five years, or both for each count of corruption.