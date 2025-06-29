2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Women in Singapore

Two men, aged 41 and 53, were arrested for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of outrage of modesty.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and said that the 41-year-old man had allegedly molested a woman at a hair salon along 70 Stamford Road.

The press release stated, "Through follow-up investigations, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within five hours of the report. Further investigations revealed that the man had also allegedly molested two other women on separate occasions."

According to Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871, the man will face one count of outrage of modesty in court.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly molesting a woman at the void deck of Block 16 Teck Whye Lane.

The officers from Woodlands Police Division were able to identify the man and take him into custody within 12 hours after conducting ground investigations and using images from police cameras and CCTVs.

"The man will be charged in court with one count of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871," said SPF.

According to Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871, the offense of outrage of modesty is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

The police added, "We have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the safety of the community, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law. The police would also like to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to report the matter to the police immediately, if they witness an incident of molestation or are aware of someone being a victim of molestation."