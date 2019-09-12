A delivery driver, who crashed his van into a tree in Bukit Timah Road and killed two passengers, pleaded guilty to causing the death of his friends by driving in a rash manner on Wednesday, September 11. The investigation also revealed that at that time he was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

As per the investigation reports, traces of drugs including ketamine were found in blood and urine samples of the accused, Joseph Low Moh Boon.

It should be mentioned that the victims, Aaron Prem Michael, 25, and Mr Chioh Hong Heng, 43 were friends of the 25-year-old driver and on the day of the incident, they went to celebrate Low's birthday.

During the court hearing it was mentioned that on October 19, 2018, after completing the last delivery, while going home in the direction of Woodlands, Low picked Chioh at around 10.30 pm. When the Low was taking a shower at home, Chioh went to meet another victim of the accident Michael, who lived nearby.

Later, the trio went to a pub in Jalan Besar where they ordered three jugs of beer. In the court, Low admitted that he drank some of the alcoholic beverage. After they left the pub early the next morning, around 3 am the van was spotted by the eyewitnesses after it crashed into a tree which killed Chioh and Michael.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foong Leong Parn presented video evidence of the incident that showed the Low's car was on high speed before the crash and said that at the time of the accident "the weather was clear, the road surface was dry, traffic flow was light, and visibility was clear."

After police arrest Low, Health Sciences Authority estimated that the car was on the speed of up to 122kmh, which is actually double the speed limit on the road.

DPP Fong also added that Low has a history of over speeding which happened only 10 months before the fatal crash.

But, a toxicology report showed a different angle of the case, as Low's blood and urine sample revealed that he had consumed alcohol and various drugs as well as illegal narcotic ketamine.

DPP said that Low's driving was a prolonged and deliberate course of reckless driving, starting from the time when he was already feeling tired even before meeting his friends and yet choosing to drive," under the influence of alcohol and drugs and caused the crash. DPP Fong urged for two years' jail term for Low and the driving disqualification for 12 years.

Currently, the case has been adjourned to September 30.