Pennsylvania authorities confirmed the death of two aboard the helicopter travelling through the Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County. The victims' name weren't released immediately. The crash happened around 8.30 PM local time. Some report the injury of the person that was living in the house whose backyard the helicopter crashed in. The reason behind the crash is unknown.

Authorities later confirmed that no one was injured from the house after the crash. The police and the fire rescue responded to the call immediately and found that the copter had landed in a fenced yard of a home. The reports said that fifty feet, either way, the damage would have been on the houses causing several deaths.

No clarity behind the reason for the crash or the victims

The names of the victims of the crash were not released following the crash. The reason behind the crash is still being investigated by a team of officials. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board was called to the scene following the crash by the officials to determine the cause of the crash.

It is said that there was a man inside the home when it crashed in his backyard but he was unharmed. The emergency crew remain on the scene. It is said that the investigation would be a long-drawn-out process to determine the cause of the crash. According to CBS, the Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in the backyard in Harrisburg at around 9.15 PM local time.

History of deadly crashes

In 2013, the R66 Robinson was seen as a deadly machine which was ready to crash. Some of the flights lasted for around a minute in total before it crashed. The lawyers which handled the case of the crashes said that they believe that there were defects to the Robinson R66's, mechanical and theoretical examination said to have guided to these results in 2013.

In 2013, Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman had intensely analysed the facts and mechanics behind the crashes that followed the R66. The civilian helicopter was said to be on the path of destruction in 2013. After years of analysis, yet again the mysterious crash came to the light for faultiness of the engine make.