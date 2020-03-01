In a shooting rampage in the South-East Asian country, the Philippines, an ex-soldier killed two and injured five others in the Cavite Province on Sunday morning. As per the reports, the police said that the shooter then took his own life after the incidnet.

Shooting in Philippines

The 47-year old ex-soldier held a .38 calibre handgun and went to the General Trias City market around 8 am on Sunday searching for the people who were spreading rumours about his work as a contractor.

Junny Palacio, aged 47, a resident of Barangay (village) Santiago, was working as a contractor after leaving the military. It is not clear how long he has been in the business. The local police has confirmed that Palacio was in search of "certain people who were allegedly maligning his reputation as a contractor."

The suspect injured five

When Palacio went to the wet market he found the "targets," Murharma Bautista, 59, and Alberto Sorio, 57. He shot Bautista who died at the scene and injured Sorio who is also an ex-soldier.

He continued to shoot people in the same area. A tricycle driver Recto Marbit, 47, was shot before the ex-soldier proceeded to the house of another victim, Pilar Bacaoco, 34.

Two police officers Police Chief Master Sgt. Zaldy Espiritu and Staff Master Sgt. Reynante Tan who was responding to the scene was also injured by Palacio. When a police officer tried to pacify Palacio, instead of turning himself in, he shot himself. Reports confirmed that he died at the crime scene.

However, the police investigation is still underway.

(This is a developing story)