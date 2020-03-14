Two players of French club Troyes have tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, as stated by the second division team. The announcement was made by the club on Friday after the nation suspended all the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 fixtures as part of the preventive measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.

2 players test positive for COVID-19

The club stated that one player from the senior team and another from the academy had tested positive. The club stated that one player from the senior team and another from the academy tested positive."The two players were immediately placed in isolation in their homes. The whole club also remains under medical supervision," Troyes mentioned on their website.

The club did not name the players but French media reported striker Suk Hyun-jun, a South Korea international, had tested positive for the flu-like virus. Suk had been a doubt for Friday's scheduled game against Ligue 2 rivals Le Mans because he did not "feel very well", French media reported, citing manager Laurent Batlles.

