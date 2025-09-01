2 Drivers Rushed to Hospital After Car Collision at Singapore's Choa Chu Kang

Two men were hospitalized following an accident in Choa Chu Kang involving both of their vehicles on Sunday, August 31.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were notified of the collision at around 10.30 am that day on the slip road leading to the Kranji Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, at the intersection of Choa Chu Kang Drive.

The two male drivers, aged 44 and 63, were transported to Woodlands Health Campus while conscious.

A white car is seen crossing a junction when the traffic light was green in dashcam footage of the collision that was shared on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante. A grey car then appears from the left, causing a collision.

When the white car crashes into a traffic light, it mounts the curb.

Following the collision, both cars ended up rear to rear, with the force of the impact damaging both cars' front ends.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

According to police data, there were 3,740 traffic accidents that resulted in injuries during the first half of 2025, compared to 3,437 during the first half of 2024. This resulted in 4,860 injuries, compared to 4,665 the previous year.