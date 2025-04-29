2 Cars Catch Fire on PIE Causing Massive Traffic in Singapore

Two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the PIE on Monday, April 28. The police said that a 39-year-old man, who was driving one of the cars, is assisting with investigations.

The authorities said that they were informed about the accident involving two cars heading in the direction of Changi Airport on the expressway at 7.15 am on Monday.

The police added that a 33-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

Images of two cars on the PIE's far right lane, bumper to bumper, are making the rounds online. The front of a black sport utility vehicle that is in contact with the other vehicle and the back of a white saloon are both engulfed in flames.

Only the shells of the two burned-out cars are visible in later photos taken after the fire has been extinguished, with Singapore Civil Defence Force and police vehicles parked next to them.

The driver of the black SUV is the individual helping the police with their investigation.

According to the SCDF, investigations into the fire's cause are still ongoing.