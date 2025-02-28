2 Cars Burst into Flames After Accident Involving 4 Vehicles on PIE Near Singapore's Paya Lebar

A four-car collision on the PIE near Paya Lebar resulted in the burning of two vehicles on Thursday, February 27. However, no injuries were recorded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it received notification of the incident following the Paya Lebar Road exit towards Changi at approximately 10.15 pm.

At around 10.20 pm, tutor Andrew Goh was out for his regular walk when he observed a bright orange glow coming from the flyover above him. The 35-year-old claimed that he quickly realized there was a big fire and that he could hear loud cracking noises emanating from the accident site.

Goh added that there was still traffic moving through on the road and that after some time, flashing lights that seemed to be from SCDF vehicles could be seen close to the fire.

According to SCDF, the fire, which engulfed two of the cars, was extinguished with a water jet.

This comes days after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) issued a warning to all the drivers in Singapore on Tuesday, February 18. The authority posted on Facebook that drivers should keep a fire extinguisher in their cars.

It issued the advice after making its attempts to extinguish a car fire along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Monday, February 17, public.

An annual statistics report released on February 13 by the SCDF revealed that there were 220 vehicle fires in 2024, up from 215 in 2023. Only one of the vehicle fires in 2024 involved an electric vehicle, and the SCDF stated that ignition sources, such as overheating and electrical faults in the engine compartment, were the main causes of the fires.

If the fire is threatening to engulf the vehicle, it is also not advised that people fight it; instead, they should stay at least 15 meters away from the scene and call 995 for assistance.