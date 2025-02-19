2 Cab Passengers Hospitalised After Taxi Turns Turtle Near Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport

A taxi, carrying a 47-year-old lady and a 65-year-old man, went turtle on Monday, February 17, close to Jewel Changi Airport, resulting in their hospitalization.

The police claimed that they were notified of the accident at around 9.30 am. The cab is thought to have skidded in Airport Boulevard approaching Jewel Changi Airport.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that both were transported to Changi General Hospital, and the police added that they were both conscious.

According to the authorities, the male cab driver is helping with the investigations.

On the SG cab Drivers group, a Facebook member shared a picture of the collision, which showed the Trans-Cab cab on its roof. A lamp post was knocked down in the accident, according to the user.

Singapore road accidents have risen in the past few years. In order to prevent such accidents, the Singapore Police Force has been repeatedly issuing advisories asking people to maintain their vehicle regularly to minimise the chances of an accident due to mechanical failure.

The authority also warns the drivers to avoid changing lanes at bends and to always check blind spots. The SPF had said in a press release, "Do not overtake unless the road is clear, and never do so at bends and corners," adding, "Do not tailgate and keep a safe following distance from fellow road users."