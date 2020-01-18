A notorious German prostitution website 'Cinderella Escorts' works as a platform, which boasts of selling a woman's body for as high as $4 million. Prostitution is legal in Germany. In its latest, a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman enlisted as Katya on Cinderella Escorts has sold her virginity for more than $1.3 million. According to her, she'll use the money to travel around the world and experience luxury.

The 19-year-old Katya, whose real name is Ekaterina, is originally from the city of Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine, but currently lives in the US. In December, the website read that she intends to sell her virginity for not less than $11,000.

The owner has various fitness studios throughout Europe

This week, the site has confirmed that she had sold her virginity to a 58-year-old businessman from Munich, for $1.3 million. Her buyer is said to be the owner of various fitness studios throughout Europe, Daily Mail reported.

The second-highest bid of $1.1 million came from a New York lawyer, while the third-highest was from a Tokyo singer, who offered her more than $880,000. Katya intends to use the money on travel and luxuries. Her buyer has also offered to marry her and support her financially with a monthly budget of $11,000.

She had earlier admitted that the decision to sell her virginity was not an easy one, "for the simple reason that it's irreversible". "But it's a win-win situation. The choice between losing my virginity to someone I love, and to have lost forever my chance to win the million is hard", she said. "However, I think the probability is higher that you will regret not accepting the money, because a future boyfriend will most likely leave you at some point", she further added.

"At the end of the day it is my body, my choice and the best decision for me", she says in a video posted on the prostitution website.

How does it work?

The website is run from the bedroom of 26-year-old Jan Zakobielski in his parent's home in Dortmund, Germany. To be listed on Cinderella Escorts' auctions, girls need to show a doctor's certificate confirming their virginity. For a potential buyer, an asset of at least $11 million is what it takes to be registered on the website, as a customer.

A bidder wishing to buy a member's virginity must submit a 10 percent deposit to ensure it is a 'serious offer'. In case of highest bid, the customer has to pay 40 percent of the amount to Cinderella Escort, before the meeting, the remaining is paid afterwards. 20 percent of the total amount goes to Cinderella Escorts.

The meeting between the buyer and the seller, though, takes place in Germany, where prostitution is legal.

Other cases

In February, last year, an Azerbaijani model Mahbuba Mammadzada (23) sold her virginity for about $2.7 million to an unnamed Japanese politician. Similarly, a 19-year-old US model sold her virginity to an Abu Dhabi businessman for about $3.9 million and called the sale "a form of emancipation".

The 24-year-old Lia claimed to have sold her virginity to a Tory politician in his fifties, for $1.5 million.