An 18-year-old Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) student admitted on Tuesday that he filmed a video of a male student in a campus toilet. Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu pleaded guilty to a charge of using insulting behaviour towards the unidentified victim.

On May 2, 2019, Mandolang, who is listed as a scholarship recipient for mass media management in NYP's 2018 scholarship presentation ceremony document, had intentionally used his mobile to record a video of the victim while he was using the campus toilet with the intention to "cause harassment."

According to reports, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin told the court that Mandolang was masturbating in the toilet when the victim entered the washroom. It was then that the student thought of taking a video of the victim. The victim noticed that he was being filmed when he looked up at Mandolang while relieving himself.

The prosecution said that the judge may call for a probation suitability report. However, Chin firmed his position on sentencing pending the report and cleared that he won't ask for reformative training.

Mandolang, also listed as student leader on NYP's website, told the court that he deeply regrets for his action and wants to apologise to the victim, his family and his lecturers. The teenager said that he realised his fault after the incident and promised that he would never repeat such incident again.

Lost NYP scholarship

The student leader told Channel News Asia: "I've been undergoing counselling with my school counsellor regularly since then." He added: "I've been suspended from my school for a semester and lost my NYP scholarship."

According to Mandolang, he has been working part-time to earn enough money for his school fees and to support himself. "I hope to be given a second chance and I promise this will be my last encounter with the law," he said. The court called for a probation suitability report and adjourned the final sentencing to December 24.