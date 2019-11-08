Indonesian police confirmed that there were 18 Singaporeans among 26 victims who suffered injuries after a bridge in a Batam hotel collapsed on Thursday afternoon, November 7. As per the reports, 15 of them Singapore citizens were taken to the hospital, while other three people received immediate treatment at the scene in Montigo Resorts Nongsa, north of Batam.

Colonel S. Erlangga, the Riau Islands provincial police spokesman said that "The wooden foundations of the bridge have probably decayed, leading to its collapse." As reported by Detik.com he mentioned that there are two victims among those 15 Singaporeans who suffered from serious injuries. It should be also noted that some of the victims of this tragic incident were taking pictures when the bridge collapsed at around 4 pm on Thursday.

As per a local hospital staff, one of the victims probably had a fractured bone in the right foot and another person suffered a bone fracture in the ribs. Meanwhile. Police started their investigation at the resort and interviewed eyewitnesses. Three employees of the resort are being questioned in relation to the incident at the Barelang Police Criminal Investigation, reported Batam Tribune, including Chief of Security and Manager of Montigo Resort.

It should be mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore was notified about the bridge collapse incident and officers from the Consulate-General in Batam are at the hospital to offer their assistance.