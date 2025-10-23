18 Drivers Face Charges for Suspected Drink-Driving Offences in Singapore

A total of 18 motorists, aged between 23 and 48, was charged in court on Thursday, October 23, with drink-driving offences.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they failed breathalyzer tests given during police enforcement checks, leading to their arrest between July and October 2025.

A 33-year-old man who was one of the drivers faces an additional charge for abandoning a car in a way that put other people in danger and causing excessive inconvenience.

The man had abandoned his van, blocking traffic and possibly endangering other drivers at Clive Street.

Investigations showed that he had allegedly drunk and then fallen asleep while operating his van. Section 67(1)(b) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 will charge him with drunk driving, and Section 122 of the same Act will charge him with leaving a vehicle in a position that causes undue inconvenience to other people.

SPF said, "The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol under Section 67(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 carries a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine ranging from S$5,000 to S$20,000, and a mandatory jail term of up to two years. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles."

According to Section 122 of the Road Traffic Act of 1961, leaving a car in a way that causes unfair inconvenience to other people is punishable by up to S$2,000 in fines, up to three months in jail, or both. A driver faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail sentence of up to six months, or both in the event of a second or subsequent conviction.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act. The Police do not condone drink-driving and will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who drink and drive," added SPF.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid driving after consuming alcohol and instead choose safer travel options such as taxis, private-hire rides, public transport, or a designated sober driver. Motorists are also reminded to follow traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.