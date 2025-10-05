16-Year-Old Loan Shark Harassment Suspect Nabbed in Just 5 Hours in Singapore

A 16-year-old male teenager was arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The police said in a statement that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Eunos Crescent on September 30 at about 7.55 pm. Reports stated that a debtor's note was pasted outside the affected unit.

SPF said, "Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division, Jurong Police Division and Clementi Police Division established the identity of the male teenager and arrested him within 5 hours."

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment island wide. One mobile phone was seized as case exhibit," added the authority.

The Moneylenders Act of 2008 will be used to prosecute the male teen. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

Harassment by loan shark is not tolerated by the Singapore police. Those who willfully damage property, annoy others, or interfere with public safety, peace, or security will face harsh legal consequences in the country.