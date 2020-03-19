US surgeon general Jerome Adams told on Wednesday that 15 days of preventative measures of social distancing "likely not going to be enough". This comes after Trump administration's recommended to practice preventative measures for 15 days to successfully halt the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

"Fifteen days is likely not going to be enough to get us all the way through. But we really need to lean into it now so that we can bend the curve in the next 15 days, and at that point we'll reassess," Adams said in an interview to NBC's "Today show." US has confirmed more than 9,400 positive cases of COVID-19 with 150 deaths, while 106 have recovered.

The administration announced the new guidelines on Monday aiming to cut short the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the US, reported Politico. Positive cases of COVID-19 are reported in all 50 states with 150 deaths across US as on Thursday.

Social distancing for 15 days will not help

The white house guided America to avoid gathering of more than 10 and to work and study from home. It also urged to abstain eating out such as bars, restaurants and food courts. An internal report from the Department of Health and Human Services assumed "pandemic will last 18 months or longer and could include multiple waves of illness," for a response plan by the government. This possibly explains the surgeon general's statement.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there was hope. "There are many things all countries can do. Physical distancing measures – like cancelling sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings – can help to slow transmission of the virus," in his Wednesday's press brief.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people worldwide while infecting over 200,000 globally. The virus which originated from Wuhan in Hubei province of China has spread to over 120 countries and has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.