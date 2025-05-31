13 Men Arrested in Singapore Over Alleged Links to Unlawful Societies

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested 13 men, aged between 23 and 42, for being alleged members of unlawful societies.

The Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department conducted an island-wide secret society suppression operation, supported by Jurong Police Division, on May 23 and 24.

Over 40 public entertainment, nightlife, and food and beverage venues, as well as over 90 people, were inspected.

All 13 people are the subject of current police investigations.

Anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966 faces up to three years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Between 2022 and 2024, more than 1,300 suspected members of illegal societies were detained.

Figures from the Singapore Prison Service also showed that there has been a spike in the number of youngsters jailed for their involvement in secret society activities under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.