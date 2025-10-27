13 Liquor Outlets in Little India Under Police Investigation for Multiple Violations

Thirteen liquor retail outlets in Little India are being investigated for flouting various rules on the consumption and sale of alcohol.

This follows enforcement operations conducted between Oct 5 and Oct 20, said the police in a statement on Oct 27.

Little India is a designated Liquor Control Zone. The trading hours for a retail liquor licence holder in a Liquor Control Zone run from 7am to 10.30pm from Monday to Friday, and from 7am to 7pm on Saturday, Sunday, the eve of public holidays and public holidays.

The outlets under probe are located in Norris Road, Cuff Road, Upper Weld Road, Dunlop Street, Chander Road, Veerasamy Road, Buffalo Road and Rowell Road.

One of the outlets allegedly converted part of its retail space into a makeshift area for alcohol consumption.

Three outlets were found to have allegedly supplied liquor without holding a valid licence.

The other nine retail outlets are being investigated for allegedly contravening the prescribed trading hours within a Liquor Control Zone.

Supplying liquor without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, or jailed up to three months, or both.

A licensee found guilty of contravening the prescribed trading hours within a Liquor Control Zone may be fined up to $10,000 upon conviction.