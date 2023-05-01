1,200 Singaporeans completed the CIACM MMQ in Q1 2023

Over 1,200 students in Singapore completed the California Institute of Advertising, Communications, and Marketing's (CIACM) Mass Marketing Qualification (MMQ) in the first quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the US-based educational institute.

It added that it expects approximately 3,000 Singaporeans to obtain the qualification over the course of 2023.

The CIACM MMQ has grown in popularity in Singapore and Asia as a whole in recent years, with a growing number of candidates completing the course to further their careers in marketing and other related fields.

Speaking to IB Times Singapore, Darren Lee, a CIACM MMQ holder, said he completed the online course to improve his employability and open doors in this ultra-competitive market.

"It was very convenient to complete the course, including the assessment, all online," he said.

He added that he landed his first job at a boutique Public Relations agency in the United Kingdom within two months of being awarded his MMQ certificate - and this opportunity came directly via the CIACM's career support centre.

According to the CIACM, around 68 percent of MMQ holders find employment via their careers service within 6 months of completing the course.

Akshay Rashmi, an Indian national living in Singapore who's currently studying the CIACM MMQ, told this publication that he is hoping to get a job in advertising upon completing the course.

"I would like to work as an advertising executive or media buyer, either at an agency or directly for a company."

Rashmi added that he picked the CIACM MMQ over other marketing accreditation courses due to it being much cheaper than the alternatives, and the fact that it can be completed in just a few weeks.

Another key advantage of the CIACM MMQ is the fact that it is offered continuously throughout the year, so new students can enrol at any time.