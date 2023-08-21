12-Year-Old CEO Rapidly Scales Interior Designer Directory To World's Largest

At just 12 years old, Mason Monahan has achieved exponential growth with his online interior designer directory - InteriorDesigner.org. What started as a humble platform to share his passion while earning a little income, to help his family after their house burned down is now the largest global directory of its kind.

Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit uncommon for his age, Mason has quickly scaled the platform into the premier destination connecting homeowners with top local interior designers. The fledgling start-up now features over 500 experts across the world and is growing at an exponential rate.

Remarkably, Mason balances managing his rapidly expanding start-up while attending middle school in North Carolina. As Founder and CEO, he leads a small team of three full-time employees, gaining invaluable experience.

Since launching, InteriorDesigner.org has disrupted a fragmented industry by centralizing access to designer portfolios, reviews, and credentials, like no other interior designer directory has ever done in the past. Homeowners can easily discover their perfect design match. Professional interior designers gain unparalleled exposure to the site's 130,000 monthly visitors, resulting in an easy 10X ROI for all interior designer directory members.

Major media like Forbes, Entrepreneur, INC, CEO Weekly, and Tech Times have spotlighted Mason's inspirational achievements as a young founder. But for this interior design enthusiast, the wild success so far is just the beginning.

The ambitious 7th grader plans to keep enhancing platform features and global reach. His vision is for InteriorDesigner.org to become the premier interior design services destination worldwide.

Mason's advice for aspiring kid entrepreneurs is to "start small but dream big." By relentlessly solving problems and delivering value early on, he built a strong foundation for expansion.

Juggling intense business duties and schoolwork feels like an exciting adventure for this young entrepreneur. Mason remains energized by his passion, hoping to inspire youth to turn their interests into successful ventures.

"When I started InteriorDesigner.org after losing our home to that fire, I simply wanted to share my love of design while earning enough to help my mom," said 12-year-old founder Mason Monahan. "I never expected it to resonate with so many talented designers. I'm humbled and inspired by the interior design community rallying around my vision."

He continued, "As a young CEO, I'm committed to constant improvement. Our members will always be my top focus. By refining the platform daily and delivering outstanding value, I know we can build something meaningful together."

Monahan concluded, "This is just the start. While I may be young, my drive as an entrepreneur knows no limits. By continuing to make InteriorDesigner.org the ultimate resource for clients and designers, I believe our best is yet to come."

With a tireless work ethic and vision beyond his years, this young founder and his industry-leading platform have only just begun making their mark globally.