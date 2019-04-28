At least 12 people were killed, eight others reported missing and almost 15,000 evacuated as floods and landslides hit the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and Bengkulu province, a disaster official said on Sunday.

Of the 12 victims, 10 were reported in the province, Xinhua news agency quoted spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho as saying.

Floods and landslides have been striking most of the districts in Bengkulu province since Friday, and a day earlier for Jakarta, Sutopo added.

Although waters have started to recede as of Sunday, residential areas in the province were still submerged.

A total of 184 houses, four school buildings and dozens of infrastructure facilities, including roads, bridges and water channels in the province, were destroyed.