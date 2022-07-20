Venum, as the partner of the UFC, World Boxing Council Muaythai (WBC), and the Rajadamnern Stadium, is one of the most prestigious camps in combat sports, with extensive activities in three countries, France, the United States, and Thailand, which attracts the attention of champions. It has become prominent and famous in the world.

The remarkable thing about "Venum Training Camp" is the membership of 12 former Iranian nationals of different martial arts in this championship camp.

The names of the 12 Iranian legionnaires of Venum Training Camp:

Arash Mardani, former Pahlevan of Iran and world wrestling champion.

Sajad Sattari is the only Iranian World Boxing Council Muaythai (WBC) titleholder and world amateur champion (IFMA).

Reza Goodary, world full-contact karate champion, and World Martial Arts Masterships Championship.

Abdollah Anizh, champion of the World Martial Arts Masterships Championship and AITMA tournaments

Zahra Shokouhi, is the first Iranian woman to be the world's amateur Muay Thai champion (IFMA).

Amirhossein Kamary, Muay Thai champion of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and WASCO

Reza Ahmadnezhad, Muay Thai champion of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

Mohammad Siasarani, WMF champion - Parham Gheyrati, European Open Cup champion

Saman Ashouri, a former member of the Iran Muay Thai national team

Sanaz Fayazmanesh mixed martial arts fighter.

Fariborz Hosseinzadeh, professional Muay Thai fighter.

For more information visit to: https://instagram.com/venumtrainingcamp