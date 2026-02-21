11 Malaysia-Registered Vehicles Barred from Entering Singapore After Woodlands Checkpoint Operation

A total of 11 foreign-registered vehicles, believed to be Malaysian-owned, have been barred from entering Singapore following a multi-agency enforcement operation at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The operation, conducted from February 13 to 17, saw a total of 59 vehicles taken to task for various traffic-related offences, according to a joint statement issued by the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday, February 20.

Motorists were found to have committed offences such as driving against the flow of traffic, cutting queues and crossing double white lines. During the busy festive period, 48 of the 59 motorists were directed by ICA officers to make U-turns and rejoin the queue at the back, as heavy traffic was expected at the checkpoint.

Of the 59 cases, 31 motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

The authorities said that the enforcement exercise was aimed at deterring motorists from flouting traffic rules and attempting to jump the queue while clearing immigration, particularly during peak travel periods linked to festive travel.

In addition to traffic enforcement, ICA officers have stepped up checks to curb the smuggling of prohibited and controlled items. These include e-vaporisers, firecrackers and bak kwa — a barbecued pork delicacy commonly consumed during Chinese New Year.

The authorities reiterated that firm action will be taken against those who disregard traffic regulations or attempt to bring in illegal items, especially during periods of high cross-border traffic.